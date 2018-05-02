Osmeña richest dad in council

CEBU City Councilor Renato Osmeña Jr. is the richest councilor in the city, dethroning Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, who posted the highest net worth last year.

Most of the elected officials in the Cebu City government posted higher net worths in their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Reporters however were only given copies of the SALNs of 14 of 16 councilors, which showed that appointed Councilor Renato Osmeña Jr. had a net worth of P39.1 million.

Reporters are yet to obtain copies of the SALNs of Councilors Philip Zafra and Dave Tumulak.

Councilor Joel Garganera declared a net worth of P800,000 as of December 2017.

Lawyer Marie Velle Abella, officer-in-charge of the city government’s Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO) said that all elected officials already submitted their SALNs before the April 30 deadline.

Labella and Osmeña

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella declared a net worth of P13 million for 2017, or P1-million higher than in 2016 (P12 million). The bulk of his assets are real properties amounting to P12.5 million while his liabilities amount to P1.1 million.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña who, together with his wife, Councilor Margarita Osmeña, reported a net worth of P10 million as of December 2017. They do not own any real estate properties.

Their assets include P2.3 million in cash on hand and in banks, investments in shares of stocks, and cars and accessories amounting to P9 million.

They declared a P2 million liability representing a car loan from Metrobank.

Councilors

Meanwhile, the net worth of most legislators also increased from 2016 to 2017.

De los Santos, who was reported as the wealthiest councilor for the year 2016 (P14.4 million), declared on her SALN a net worth of P15 million for 2017, or a P600,000 increase.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr. declared a net worth of P1.1 million for 2017, double his his net worth in 2016 which is at P520,000.