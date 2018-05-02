Lesser contraband at CPDRC noted

The surprise inspections and the tightened security measures at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) at Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City have finally produced marked results with the latest greyhound operation yielding only a few contraband.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said the small amount of drugs confiscated was a testament that drug operation inside the jail had been minimized.

Davide was referring to the April 27 greyhound operation where 41 suspected sachets of suspected shabu, weighing 1.23 grams, worth of P11,000 were recovered.

This was an improvement to previous greyhound operations where larger amounts of suspected drugs were confiscated such as 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P260,000 recovered during the Aug. 2, 2017 operation, and the P71,890 worth of suspected illegal drugs during the Oct. 5, 2017 jail inspection.

Despite this development, Davide said that there is still the possibility of drug transactions being done inside the jail because of the number of cell phones that they had confiscated during the greyhound operations.

“Kanang ingon sila nga mga source gikan sa CPDRC, these are transaction through cellphones made inside the CPDRC. We don’t know what the supply is silay nahibaw ana (Allegations of the source of something coming from the CPDRC would mean that the transactions through cell phones were made inside the CPDRC. We don’t know what supply is, but that is something that they know),” Davide said as he promised to continue to tighten the jail’s security measures.

He also said that he would not suspend the visitation rights of the CPDRC inmates as recommended by CPDRC acting Warden Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi.