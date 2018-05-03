Man charred to death in Lapu-Lapu City
A 45-year-old paralytic man was burned to death after being trapped in his house in Sitio Seawage, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday midnight (May 3).
The authorities identified the victim as Domingo Nayra, a resident of the same place.
Fire investigator SFO1 Hadjiludin Samonte of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said that the children of the victim failed to rescued their father as they were overwhelmed by the fire.
The fire incident was reporter at 12:07 a.m. and it was raised to 2nd alarm. An adjacent house was also partially damaged.
The authorities are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.