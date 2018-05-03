Man charred to death in Lapu-Lapu City

A 45-year-old paralytic man was burned to death after being trapped in his house in Sitio Seawage, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday midnight (May 3).

The authorities identified the victim as Domingo Nayra, a resident of the same place.

Fire investigator SFO1 Hadjiludin Samonte of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said that the children of the victim failed to rescued their father as they were overwhelmed by the fire.

The fire incident was reporter at 12:07 a.m. and it was raised to 2nd alarm. An adjacent house was also partially damaged.

The authorities are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.