Fernandez sits as CENRO officer-in-charge

Francisco Fernandez, who serves as the executive assistant of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, has been designated as the temporary officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

This came after former Cenro head Ma. Nida Cabrera resigned last April 18.

Cabrera seeks to be elected as Barangay Luz chairperson in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14.

Osmeña signed the memorandum appointing Fernandez last April 23.