No drugs seized at Cebu City Jail greyhound operation

No illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during the surprise greyhound operation at the Cebu City Jail on Thursday dawn (May 3).

Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) only found two cellphones, three packs of cigarette and few improvised bladed weapons during the operation.

Supt. Reynante Rubio, Cebu City jail warden, said that only a few contraband were confiscated because jail officials have conducted random inspections in every cell regularly.

The operation, which started at 4:30 a.m., lasted for more than 2 hours.