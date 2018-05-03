3 men killed in Duljo-Fatima police shootout 

Three male drug suspects were killed in a police shootout during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City at past 9 p.m. on Wednesday (May 2).

The fatalities were Joseph Oralde and Romeo Oralde, both siblings, and a certain Ace.

Initial investigation showed that one of the suspects allegedly fired shots at a police officer after the suspects realized that they are negotiating with police authorities.

The Oralde brothers died on the spot while a certain Ace was rushed to the hospital, but was later declared dead by attending physicians.

Police Superintendent Glenn Mayam, Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas (DEG-7) chief, said that they conducted the operation after a two-month surveillance on Joseph Oralde.

Authorities confiscated 400 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P5.9 million.

Duljo-Fatima Baragay Captain Elmer Abella confirmed that the Oralde brothers were included the drug watchlist of Barangay Anti Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).