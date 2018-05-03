Drug suspects caught in Carreta
By Benjie Talisic May 03,2018
POLICE arrested two residents of Barangay Carreta during an operation in the area at past 7 pm Wednesday.
The suspects were identified as Rogelio Ciano and Aljon Bacaritas.
They yielded eight sachets and one medium pack of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Police also confiscated four ‘moli-moli’ machines in the vicinity./Glazelle Bless Viter PIT Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.