Drug suspects caught in Carreta

POLICE arrested two residents of Barangay Carreta during an operation in the area at past 7 pm Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Rogelio Ciano and Aljon Bacaritas.

They yielded eight sachets and one medium pack of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Police also confiscated four ‘moli-moli’ machines in the vicinity./Glazelle Bless Viter PIT Intern