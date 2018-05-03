Elected SK officials required to undergo training
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 03,2018
Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials that will be elected on May 14 will undergo a nine-day training before assuming office, the Provincial Youth Commission (PYC) said.
PYC chairman James Canoy said the training starts at May 17 and ends on May 26 and is required under the SK Reform Law.
Failure to do so will mean the elected officials won’t assume office, Canoy said.
