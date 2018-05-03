Labella takes over Cebu City’s reins as Osmeña leaves for Korea

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella will be the city’s acting mayor starting today (Thursday) until May 6.

This developed after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña left for South Korea today to attend the four-day celebration of the 52nd Yeosu Turtle Ship Festival in Yeosu City.

Osmena was invited by Yeosu City’s Mayor Ju Chulhyeon to the festival, which Ju described as the city’s largest annual event in May.

Yeosu City is one of the sister cities of Cebu City.