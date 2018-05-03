Mandaue City Jail greyhound operation yields only drug paraphernalia

There were no illegal drugs found but empty sachets believed to contain shabu and illegal drug paraphernalia were confiscated during a greyhound operation at the Mandaue City Jail’s male dormitory at dawn on Thursday.

Senior Jail Officer 4 (SJO4) Narciso Rous, Mandaue City Jail deputy warden, said that they would find out who owned the drug paraphernalia among the inmates and impose the necessary sanctions against them.

Rous said that the personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas, who conducted the surprise inspection at the Mandaue City Jail from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., only found drug paraphernalia such as pieces of tinfoil, disposable lighters, improvised tooters, several metal objects, playing cards, four SIM packs and a mobile phone charger during the operation.

The jail’s male dormitory holds 1,799 inmates.