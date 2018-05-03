42 businesses engage in labor-contracting: DOLE
By Futch Anthony Inso May 03,2018
About 42 businesses were found to be practicing labor only contracting arrangements, the regional office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7).
DOLE-7 Information Officer Luchel Taniza said they may complete their list of labor-only contracting companies on the May 10 deadline.
