No cases filed vs ex-village officials in PDEA narco-list

NO CASES have been filed against the three former barangay officials in Cebu who are in the narco-list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

PDEA-7 Information Officer Leia Albiar admitted that they are still waiting for a directive from their central office as to what charges could be filed against former Lagtang, Talisay Barangay Captain Mark Ferdinand Bas, former Palanas barangay chairman and now Ronda town’s councilor Bibiano Cabaron and former Barangay Chairman Ramonette Durano of Barangay Suba, Danao City.

Mark Bas is currently detained after his arrest for alleged illegal possession of firearm and explosive in April, 2017.

His father Arturo, who is also a councilor in Talisay City, said they are still consulting their lawyer if Mark would issue an affidavit denying his alleged involvement in drugs.

“Amo lang ng gisalig sa among abogado ron (We trust our lawyers),” he said.

Mark was also linked to drug network of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones by then Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Chief Eric Noble.

Cabaron on the other hand, said they will submit an affidavit to PDEA, saying he wanted to prove his innocence.

“Inosente gyod kaayo ko parte anang butanga. Sukad sa akong pagkabata wala pako kakita unsay hitsura anang shabu,” he said. (I am innocent. Since I was young, I have not even seen what shabu looks like.)

Albiar, meantime, said they received reports that Durano was no longer in the country.

Albiar also urged public officials involved in drugs but are not on their narco-list, to stop their illegal activities, saying they will face bigger problems if they get caught.