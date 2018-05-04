Police arrests carnapper in Lapu-Lapu City

The Cebu Provincial Police Officer – Highway patrol Group (CPPO-HPG) recovered six motorcycles stolen by an alleged “motornapper” in Barangay Looc, in Danao City.

CPPO-HPG Chief Michael Gingoyon said the motorcycles were stolen from different places in Cebu by Dexter Estrada, 21, from Mandaue City.

Gingoyon said that the motorcycle units were sold for P5,000.

Estrada was arrested in Lapu-Lapu City after one of the victims reported to police.

The suspect is now detained at Lapu-Lapu Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.