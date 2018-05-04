Umapad dump site is a danger zone, says Mayor Quisumbing

The dump site in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City is now declared as a danger zone by Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

This declaration was made after Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has revealed that the depth of garbage in the site has reached ten (10) meters deep.

JICA has also observed the presence of methane gas deposits, which the agency describes as potentially harmful and possibly combustible.

The findings of JICA were based on the recent soil tests conducted in the site in preparation for the installation of a sewage and septage treatment plant by Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Mayor Quisumbing has endorsed the study to the Mandaue City Sangguniang Panglungsod and scheduled its inclusion in the regular session next week.

The Mandaue City government earlier proposed a budget of P120 million this year to build a centralized waste processing facility on the property.