Two arrested in Argao drug bust

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested by police authorities inside a hotel in Barangay Poblacion, Argao town on Thursday night (May 3).

The suspects were identified as Reyan Gloria Gonzales a resident of Unit 4 Oppra, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, and his cohort Shiena May Salonoy Ruiz of Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

Seized from their possession were 25 small sachets and a large pack of suspected shabu, two nubain ampules, and P11,000 cash believed to proceeds of illegal drug trade.

The confiscated shabu has an estimated worth of P64,700.

Gonzales and Ruiz were arrested in a follow-up operation after the arrest of a minor drug suspect last Monday (April 30) in Barangay Cambanua, Argao, which yielded 10 small sachets of suspected shabu.