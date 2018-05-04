OPAV to businesses: “Comply with environmental standards or else”

Oslob may not be the only coastal town where there are illegal structures built within the 20-meter easement zone.

Jonjie Gonzales, chief of staff of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, said they are also set to expect the islands of Bantayan and Camotes in the coming days.

Mike Dino and DENR on Thursday inspected Oslob town where at least 47 establishments are built on the shorelines.

Around 34 small resorts in the town were also found to have no wastewater discharge permits.

Dino cautioned tourism stakeholders in Oslob and other places to comply with environmental standards or face the same fate as that of Boracay.

Provincial Tourism Office Head Joselito “Boboi” Costas said they were not surprised with the violations.

He said he himself saw the violations through his very own eyes.

He found out that about 76 percent of business establishments did not have sanitary permits, while the rest has no permits to operate.

He already asked the different establishments in Oslob to comply with the standards.