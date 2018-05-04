Candidates told: Follow the rules or else

Follow the rules.

This was the message of the Commission on Elections as the first day of the campaign period starts today.

Cebu provincial election supervisor Lionel Castillano said candidates are not allowed to post campaign materials on trees, posts, barangay halls, and government vehicles, among others.

Violators will face imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from seeking a government post.

Jonathan Tumulak, provincial traffic management focal person, also urged candidates to coordinate with their respective traffic managers to prevent causing traffic gridlock if they conduct campaign in streets.

Tumulak advised the candidates to submit their schedule of activities and routes of street events so that the traffic managers can deploy personnel to man the traffic situation in those areas.