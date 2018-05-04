Officials support Tokhang for alleged narcopoliticians

Some officials in Cebu have nothing against plans of the PNP to subject to Oplan Tokhang the alleged narcopoliticians named last Monday.

But Board Member Sun Shimura said all operations should be documented to avoid forms of abuses.

Shimura, head of the Committee on Public Safety, said he’s drafting a resolution for the Capitol to allocate funds and procure body cameras to be used by law enforcers during illegal drug operations.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera also support the Oplan Tokhang for alleged narcopoliticians.

But he said PDEA should not forget to file charges against those in the narco list.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale also supports the move of the three ex-brgy chiefs be subjected for Oplan Tokhang.