Team Rama councilors block Osmeña’s plan to develop Binaliw lot as landfill

The Team Rama councilors disapprove plans of Mayor Tomas Osmeña to develop a 1.7-hectare lot in Barangay Binaliw to be used as a landfill.

Councilor Joel Garganera said the city government did not provide specific details on how they will develop the area.

Based on the documents they gathered, the city asked the DENR to allow them to set up a Material Recovery Facility in Binaliw.

However, they found out that the city is actually planning to develop the area as an open dumpsite.

Osmeña slammed the opposition councilors, saying the city does not even have its own landfill.