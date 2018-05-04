SSS offers calamity loan for displaced workers in Boracay

The Social Security Service is offering calamity loan to residents and displaced workers in Boracay.

Alexander Christian Erl Genelza, information officer of SSS-Cebu Branch, said that displaced workers from Boracay who are now working here in Cebu can apply for the calamity loan in SSS-Cebu branch.

They just have to present their ID card that was distributed to affected families and workers in Boracay.

Displaced workers can avail a loan amounting P16,000.