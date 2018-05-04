Umapad dumpsite now a danger zone due to high levels of methane

DUE to the presence of dangerous deposits of methane gas, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing is set to declare the 40-year-old Umapad dumpsite as a danger zone and order its complete and immediate closure.

The facility is on a semi-closed status and is used mainly for residual waste.

Methane is an odorless and colorless gas that is highly combustible. Quisumbing explained that the gas is hazardous to people.

“We have no stronger priority than public safety and we will prioritize the rehabilitation of the Umapad dumpsite to become a safe zone at the soonest possible time,” Mayor Quisumbing said.

The elevated levels of methane at the dumpsite was discovered when the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) conducted soil tests in the area in preparation for the installation of a sewage and treatment plant by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Mayor Quisumbing said that the treatment plant project was to have been done at no cost to the city.

He said that according to the chief consultant of the Jica Study Team, the site is a potential risk for fire or explosion and recommended removing the gas as soon as possible.

Mayor Quisumbing has now endorsed the study to the Mandaue City Sangguniang Panglungsod and scheduled its inclusion in the regular session next week.

It may be recalled that the Mandaue City government has set aside P120 million to build a centralized waste processing facility on the property, and to explore the possibility of working with the private sector for waste energy facilities after the closure of the dumpsite last year.

However, due to the new findings, Mandaue City will put on hold the implementation of the above projects.