Oplan Tokhang should be fully documented

Police visiting the so-called narco-politicians on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) narco list, through Oplan Tokhang is well and good.

But according to Cebu Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura, the police should fully document all operations avoid speculations of violence, planted evidence and abuses during anti-drug operations.

“In other countries, when they conduct operations, naay camera to record what actually happened. So we will propose a resolution adopting that practice here in Cebu,” Shimura told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

On the other hand, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera said a Tokhang operation is not enough. It should be followed by the filing of complaints.

“For me, if they want to visit, then good. But they have to file a case. I have no problem with that as long as they have substantive evidence to back up their allegations. It’s been two years since the barangay elections were cancelled. How come there were not any cases filed?” he added.

He questioned the timing of conducting a Tokhang operation against alleged narco-politicians.

“That’s their job, regardless if there’s an election, and regardless if it’s a candidate or not. Consider the timing, sometimes we can say it’s not appropriate,” said Garganera.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said Tokhang would give the ex-barangay officials named in the PDEA narco list a chance to answer the allegations against them.

“ I am for giving them a chance to answer kay naa baya tay nahibaw-an nga (because we know that some have) claimed to be innocent,” Magpale said.

“I think the mere fact that they want to be given a chance to explain kung asa man gali ang venue, but this time, documented gyud ang defense nila,” the vice governor added. Shimura meantime said the safety and security of everyone should be given a closer look.

“Tokhang in a layman’s understanding equates to the killings. But if they will implement the tokhang that only reprimands those allegedly involved in drugs and urging them to stop, then there’s nothing wrong with that,” Shimura said.

Ronda town Councilor Bibiano Cabaron, who was on the PDEA narco list said he is ready to surrender to the police but only if the police will be accompanied by media members.

“Walay problema kay andam ko mo-surrender. Ang ako lang kahadlokan ang moanha sa balay og butangbutangan ko,” Cabaron said.

(There is no problem because I am ready to surrender. My only fear is that when the police come to my house they will plant evidence.) /with reporter