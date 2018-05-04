268 Central Visayas cops reassigned

AT LEAST 268 policemen in Central Visayas whose relatives are seeking elective positions in the May 14 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections were temporarily reassigned to other areas.

Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, deputy information officer of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the reshuffle, which took

effect on Friday, was intended to prevent politicians from influencing and controlling the police in their areas during the election period.

“We just want to ensure the impartiality of the elections as well as to avoid any controversy that may arise,” she said in an interview.

“The concerned police officers were already informed about the reshuffling so they already know what to do,” she added.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, director of PRO-7, ordered the revamp days before the elections.

Abella said the reassignment, however, is temporary since the affected policemen will be returned to their previous police units after the elections.

Included in the reshuffling were 111 policemen from Bohol, 64 from Cebu province, 44 from Negros Oriental, 33 from Cebu City, 10 from Siquijor, four from Mandaue City, and two from Lapu-Lapu City.

These police have relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity who are running in the village and SK polls.

PO3 Renato Pendo, who was among those affected by the temporary revamp, said he welcomed the move of the PRO-7.

“As policemen, we are professionals. We have to follow orders from higher ups,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Pendo, who was assigned at the Liloan Police Station, was transferred to the Cordova Police Station.

His younger brother Richard decided to run for barangay captain in Sta. Cruz, Liloan in northern Cebu.

“The reshuffling is for the good of the country, so I don’t have anything against it,” the policeman explained.

His brother, Richard, said he also supported the decision of the PRO-7 in transferring his brother to another area.

“I salute them. This is just to make the elections fair and square,” he said.