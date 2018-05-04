Homegrown mall holds internationally-awarded Pet Festival Philippines

Parkmall has long been known as the Best Pet-Friendly Mall in Cebu. Recently, it was recognized globally during the Asia-Pacific Shopping Center Awards with a Silver Award for its flagship Pet Festival Philippines event.

In partnership with and for the benefit of the Island Rescue Organization (IRO), the Pet Festival Philippines is the mall’s annual initiative in gathering the pet-loving community and educating them on the responsibilities of pet owners as well as on animal welfare through educational talks and exciting activities.

Parkmall continues to champion its advocacy by once again staging the grandest and most diverse gathering of pets and pet lovers for the Pet Festival Philippines on May 4-6.

Highlighting the celebration are three of Parkmall’s signature competitions: Pawshionista, Pet Adventure Race and All Breed Fun Match. All registration proceeds from the three competitions will go to IRO to further help them in championing the advocacy that they share with Parkmall.

Joining the festivities at Parkmall is easy! All pet owners bringing their pals will need to have them registered at the Concierge desk upon entry of the mall premises. This is to ensure the health and safety of both pets and mall guests since pet owners are required to present their pet’s updated vaccination record to register. pet owners who will register for a Pet Pass ID during the Pet Festival Philippines will receive a special treat from Parkmall.

During the three-day event, all guests can join the free seminars to learn how they can be better and more responsible pet owners. Those who are competitive and would love to bond with their pals more can register for any or all of the major competitions mentioned above.

Fashion-savvy pet owners will love the highly anticipated Pawshionista Philippines, a costume competition for dogs and cats. Now on its 9th year, Pawshionista challenges pet owners to be creative in designing their pals’ outfits. This year, heroes and villains will take over the runway on May 5 at 6 PM. Pet owners are encouraged to come up with a new hero or villain character to win special awards.

Adventurous pet owners can let their pals join in the fun and get active for the Pet Adventure Race Philippines, a timed relay race competition that will test their dog’s obedience or their obedience to their dog. Each competing team should be composed of three humans and three doggos who are up for a crazy fun time on May 5 at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, the proud pet owners of beautiful dogs can join the All Breed Fun Match to know if theirs is the divine dog that will transcend its breed’s standards. Pet owners can register for the different categories, but only two doggos will win the ultimate titles of Divine Male and Divine Female Dog.

All doggos with Pet Pass IDs will have a grand time during the Pet Festival Philippines as they enjoy so many perks. One of them is a free pass to the Pet Day Out area where they can play unleashed and free. Doggos can also enjoy the pet buffet and play at the indoor agility course for free during the three-day event.

Pet lovers can discover different products for their dear pals as both local and national pet food and healthcare brands display their products inside the mall.

Aside from all these activities, mall guests can expect different kinds of animals such as hamsters, fishes, chickens, cats, dogs and more.

Parkmall has been recognized as Cebu’s Best Pet-Friendly Mall by SunStar’s Best of Cebu for being the only mall in the province to welcome different pets of various sizes, as well as accommodate all the pet clubs in Cebu, and give all of them an avenue to gather and enjoy their passion. Parkmall is also the only commercial property in Cebu to be accredited by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) as an animal control facility, which means the entire Parkmall property is safe and conducive for pets. /PR