Couple nabbed in Labangon drug bust

A couple was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, conducted by police operatives of Punta Princessa Police Station on May 4, Friday evening.

The suspects were identified as Juleto Jomao-as, 53, and his common-law wife. Evelyn Andong, 53 were arrested inside their residence in Sitio Sto. Niño.

Inspector Henrix Bangcoleta, the chief of Punta Princessa Police Station said they seized two small sachets of suspected shabu valued at P30,150.

The suspects are now detained at Punta Princessa Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.