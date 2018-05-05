Three wounded after being shot in Tangke
Three men sustained wounds in a shooting incident in Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu at 3:50 a.m, on Saturday (May 5).
The victims were identified as Ricky Libres, 40 and Randy Derrayal, 52, residents of the same place; and Herbert Abellana, 37, a resident of Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.
The suspects, who are unidentified, remain at large.
The victims are now confined at a hospital in Cebu City. Police investigators are still determining the motive and identity of the suspects. /PIT Intern Glazelle Bless Viter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.