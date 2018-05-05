Three wounded after being shot in Tangke

Three men sustained wounds in a shooting incident in Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu at 3:50 a.m, on Saturday (May 5).

The victims were identified as Ricky Libres, 40 and Randy Derrayal, 52, residents of the same place; and Herbert Abellana, 37, a resident of Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

The suspects, who are unidentified, remain at large.

The victims are now confined at a hospital in Cebu City. Police investigators are still determining the motive and identity of the suspects. /PIT Intern Glazelle Bless Viter