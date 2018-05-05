Thai junior cyclist shines in Asian MTB

By Ray Charlie Diaz May 05,2018

Thailand’s Sukchanya Chinnapat emerged champion in the Men’s Junior category of the 24th Asian Mountainbike Continental Championships on Saturday in Manlayag-Patag, Danao City.

Chinnapat completed his run in 3:15:37 to bag the title.

Malaysia’s Mike Melson Fung clocked 3:47:33 to finish second.

There were only four participants in the category. Hongkong’s Chun Wa Chan and Philippines’ Radzmier Salazar failed to finish.