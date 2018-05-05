Thai junior cyclist shines in Asian MTB
By Ray Charlie Diaz May 05,2018
Thailand’s Sukchanya Chinnapat emerged champion in the Men’s Junior category of the 24th Asian Mountainbike Continental Championships on Saturday in Manlayag-Patag, Danao City.
Chinnapat completed his run in 3:15:37 to bag the title.
Malaysia’s Mike Melson Fung clocked 3:47:33 to finish second.
There were only four participants in the category. Hongkong’s Chun Wa Chan and Philippines’ Radzmier Salazar failed to finish.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.