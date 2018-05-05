Cebu’s Alcoseba, Manila’s Solita top 11th Olango Challenge

Cebu’s Raven Faith Alcoseba and Manila’s Jux Keaton Solita ruled the 6-kilometer competitive female and male categories, respectively, of the 11th Olango Challenge held at the Pacific Cebu Resort in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday.

Alcoseba climbed out of the water with a time of one hour, 33 minutes and 13.87 seconds (1:33:14.87) while Solita clocked 1:23:15.56.

Both times are still unofficial, though the 3-kilometer competitive and fun categories were dominated by members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG).

Charles James Lipura took the 3K competitive title while Renz Corbin was the 3K fun champion.