Church lobbies for prevention, rehab

Prevention should be prioritized along with rehabilitation in the war on drugs, both church and city government officials said during yesterday’s conference on drug addiction intervention at the New Gym Don Bosco Technological College.

Fr. Joriz Calsa, SDB, said the conference organized by #speakLIFE emphasized prevention over rehabilitation and is targeted at the youth, who are especially vulnerable to peer pressure and the allure of drugs.

In his message read by Fr. Carmelo Diola, founder of the Dilaab Foundation, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the Church’s fight for those who fell into drug addiction extends to those victimized by social injustices.

“The church is not just a mere institution managed by men but it is guided by God himself. For her mission is for the salvation of souls through living and preaching the Gospel, and for the protection of human dignity,” Palma said.

Garry Lao, chairman of the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) said their office recorded only 341 out of the 9,000 who surrendered to the Cebu City Police Office during the conduct of Operation Tokhang.

Of the 341 drug surrenderers, there are 114 active in COSAP’s community based program.

“It’s important for every sector of the community to get involved in the fight against illegal drugs,” Lao said.

Fr. Calsa said each parish should have a plan to help out in prevention, drug addiction intervention and rehabilitation./CNU Intern Alexandra Mae Bustamante