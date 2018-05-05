Day care centers for voting mothers sought
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 05,2018
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) requested local officials in the province to open daycare centers for nursing mothers on election day, May 14.
Comelec Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano said the day care centers can help mothers who needed to breastfeed babies or leave their children while they cast their votes.
Castillano said daycare center is an ideal place for nursing mothers who would be encouraged to cast their votes.
