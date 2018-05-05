Four suspects yield more than P80K worth of drugs

Police authorities arrested four men in separate buy bust operations in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Saturday morning and confiscated illegal drugs worth P87, 612.

The first buy-bust conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police netted suspects Elbino Rita, 53, a.k.a “Lagom” of Sitio Mayflower and Selesio Manuel, 26, of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City. Insp.

Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Station chief, said they confiscated from the suspects 32 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P 24,780 as well as drug paraphernalias.

In another buy-bust conducted just a few minuites later, two more drug personalities were also arrested by operatives in Sitio Bayotan, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Collared were Nicolas Abadilla a.k.a “NikNik,” 25, and Juan Itom, 47, both of Barangay Duljo Fatima. Seized from Abadilla was one piece medium pack and one small sachet of shabu while Itom yielded three small sachets of shabu all worth P61,832.

The four suspects are now detained at the Mambaling Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.