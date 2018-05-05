TOUGH LUCK

Injuries hamper locals’ campaign in Asian MTB

The Philippine team’s quest in the 24th Asian and 10th Asian Junior Mountainbike Continental Championships 2018 was derailed by back-to-back injuries even before the international event could roll off yesterday in Manlayag-Patag, Danao City, north of Cebu.

The Philippines’ Eleazar “JR” Barba, who was supposed to represent the country in the Men’s Elite Division, twisted his right forearm when he landed hard while negotiating a steep part of the course made very muddy by the rain during the downhill competition’s test ride. Barba ranks 173rd on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

“The second mountain drop is very steep. Plus, the rain made it more difficult. We made the walk-through and it was fine. We never thought this would happen,” Philippine team downhill head coach Frederick Farr said.

The Men’s Elite Division title went to China’s Sheng Shan Chiang who clocked two minutes and 58.75 seconds. Finishing second and third respectively were Thailand’s Suebsakun Sukchanya (3:01.43) and Japan’s Kazuki Shimizu (3:06.68). The Philippines’ John Derrick Farr managed to make it to seventh place with his time of 3:10.97.

Another Filipino biker who got injured was Radzmer Salazar who dislocated his right shoulder which caused him not to finish in the Men’s Junior Division of the Downhill event.

Thailand’s Sukchanya Chinnapat went on to rule the event after clocking 3:15.37. He was followed by Mike Melson Fung of Malaysia (3:47.33) at second place.

Another Filipino representative, Scott Christian Remi, was also not able to compete after his bike got damaged.

In the distaff side, Lea Denise Belgira of the Philippines finished her run in seventh place in the Women Downhill Elite category with a time of 4:19.28, just 40 seconds behind first placer Deekaballes Vipavee of Thailand who had a time of 3:38:30. Landing second was another Thai rider,

Chatkamnded Siraphatson, who completed the race with 3:46.36. Third place went to Prastika Tiara Andini of Indonesia who clocked 3:51.70. She is currently ranked 14th by the UCI, making her the top seed in her category.