LGU urged to open day care centers for lactating mothers 

THE provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has requested local officials to open day care centers for nursing mothers on election day, May 14.

Comelec Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano said it is important to have a designated area for mothers who needed to breastfeed babies or leave their children while they cast their votes.

“We are requesting all mayors in municipalities and cities that they open all their day care centers nga duol sa mga eskwelahan (near to their public schools),” he said.

He said day care centers are ideal places for nursing mothers where they could also leave their children with responsible people, while she goes out to cast her vote. This would also encourage more women to vote, he added.

“We must remember that there are more women voters than men,” he said.

There at least 3,968, 463 registered voters in Cebu, including the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections with a total of 1,203 barangays.

Of the number of voters, 2,057,801 are female and 1,910,662 are male for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.