Spare the trees

DENR-7 SETS ‘OPLAN BAKLAS’

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has warned all candidates for the 2018 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections against nailing their campaign materials on trees.

The advisory came 10 days before the May 14 elections in over 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas.

“This is to issue a reminder to all election candidates that putting up of streamers and tarpaulins on trees especially when using iron nails could severely damage the health condition of trees,” said DENR-7 Regional Director Gilbert C. Gonzales.

Gonzales said they are set to conduct “Oplan Baklas” in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The team will be composed of representatives from DENR-7 enforcement division together with provincial environment and natural resources officers (Penros) and community environment and natural resources officers (Cenros), he said.

Gonzales said DENR-7 will issue notices to candidates found violating the law.

Under Section 3 of Republic Act 3571, or the Anti Tree-cutting Act, no cutting, destroying, or injuring of planted or growing trees, flowering plants and shrubs or plants of scenic value along public roads, in plazas, parks other than national parks, school premises or in any other public ground shall be permitted.

Presidential Decree 953, which requires the planting of trees on certain places, also has a similar prohibition on cutting or injuring trees in Section 3, and imposes on violators an imprisonment term of from six months to two years, or a fine of from P500 to P5,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

“We will make sure that penalties and criminal provisions will be imposed to those who will be caught,” he added.

Gonzales stressed that trees should be protected and should not be used as surface for posting campaign materials, advertisements or even public announcements.

“Doing such will impair the vigor and structural integrity of a tree as it invites attack by harmful insects, fungi, and diseases,” explained Gonzales.