Man arrested in Suba drug bust
The Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Branch of the Cebu City Police Office (CIB-CCPO) arrested a 32-year-old man for possession of illegal drugs in Barangay Suba, Cebu City past 1 a.m. on Saturday (May 5).
Superintendent Cristopher Navida, CIB-CCPO chief identified the suspect as Randy Igot, 32, a resident of Barangay Suba.
Seized from Igot were 19 pieces of small sachet of illegal drugs believed to be ”shabu” worth P 11,080.
Igot is now detained at Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
