CCSC grassroots program caps off with a big bang

ABOUT 10,000 kids and youth gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday for the culmination of the Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

The culmination started in the morning with games in athletics and volleyball. In the afternoon, a short program which had Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña as special guest, was ushered in by the parade of athletes.

Participants in karatedo, pencak silat, arnis, muay thai, taekwondo, weightlifting, wushu, gymnastics and dancesports showed what they have learned in the 3-week free sports training by doing a demo. A demo of tchoukball was also added to introduce the sport to the children.

The culmination was patterned after multi-sporting events so the participants will get a chance to experience events like the Palarong Pambansa.

The oath of sportsmanship was delivered by Daniela Reggie de la Pisa who bagged four gold medals in gymnastics in the recently held Palarong Pambansa in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Not all sports taught though had its culmination yesterday as badminton will be today while basketball will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cogon, Ramos.

Volunteer coaches and trainers which numbered to 800 will have until next week to submit the data on participants who have the potentials in their respective sports. These kids will be recommended to the School for Sports, a program of Cebu City to strengthen the sports program in public schools.