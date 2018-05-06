Security guard caught in Liloan

A SECURITY guard was arrested by police for illegal possession of firearm in a beach resort in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu on Sunday morning.

Chief Insp. Randy Korret, Liloan police chief, identified the 23-year-old suspect as Robert Lacion Concho, a stay-in security guard in a KTV Bar in Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion town.

A month-long gun ban is in effect for the duration of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to be held on May 14. Concho is detained at the Liloan police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.