No foul play seen in Czech’s death

There was no foul play seen in the death of a 27-year-old Czech national who crashed head first on the rocks outside a beach resort’s terrace in Moalboal town, Cebu at past 10 pm last Saturday.

Chief Insp. Jose Rovic Villarin, Moalboal police chief, said Roman Sgiloda was drunk when he took a dive from atop a terrace and crashed into the rocks headfirst below.

Sgiloda’s companions saw what happened and rushed him to the Badian District Hospital where he died due to severe head injuries.

Villarin said Sgiloda and his Czech friends had a drinking binge when Sgiloda excused himself to take a leak.

Villarin said Sgiloda thought there was water below the terrace to cushion his fall but it was low tide at the time.