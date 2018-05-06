Call center agents nabbed for drugs

Two call center agents were arrested during a drug operation conducted by the Mandaue City Police Station for selling party drugs at a beach party in Compostela town, Cebu City.

Suspects were identified as Ian Moradas, 25, and June Apor, 22, both from Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

According to Mandaue City Police Director Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, the operation was conducted after they received information from a concerned citizen regarding their illegal activities in Mandaue.

“Illegal drugs have no boundary, that is why we operate with no boundary,” said Alanas.

Seized from them were two tablets believed to be ecstasy.

The transaction was made at a beach party in Compostela town.

Suspects are now detained at Mandaue City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.