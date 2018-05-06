Cop killed in collision with bus in Argao

A policeman died in a vehicular collision along the national highway in Barangay Langtad, Argao town in southern Cebu last Saturday evening.

PO1 Jordan Jim Pedrano Gevera, a 28-year-old resident of Barangay Sumagwan, Argao and a son of a village chairman there, was thrown off his motorcycle after colliding with a passenger bus in the area.

Gevara died on arrival at the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital after sustaining severe head and body injuries.

The bus was driven by Jimmy Laurel Perez, a 47-year-old resident of Barangay Guinacot, Danao City.

PO2 Roy Repolidon of the Argao police precinct said the victim was headed home after work at the Consolacion police precinct when the incident occurred.

Gevera was scheduled to attend a family reunion prior to the incident.

Gevera tried to overtake a tricycle but was sideswiped by the bus that headed in the opposite direction.

Perez is detained at the Argao police precinct pending the decision of Gevera’s relatives on the case.