Mandaue to close some streets on May 7, 8

ROADS near the vicinity of the City Hall will be closed to traffic on Monday at 5 p.m. to give way for the procession of the carozas after the Mass at National Shrine of St. Joseph.

The procession is part of the celebration leading to the feast day of St. Joseph on May 8.

SB Cabahug street, M. Sanchez street, P. Burgos street and A. Del Rosario street at Barangay Centro where St. Joseph Shrine is located will be closed to motorists from 5 p.m. until the procession would be done about two hours later.

Glenn Antigua, Chief of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said they would deploy personnel to reroute the traffic and man all other intersections at that time.

Motorists are advised to park their vehicles only on designated or parking areas to prevent traffic violations and free the passage ways for a smooth traffic flow.

Police and force multipliers will be deployed for security at the event areas especially at the City Hall grounds, the church and the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

The Miss Mandaue Pageant 2018 coronation night was on Sunday (May 6).

On Monday evening (the eve of the fiesta), there will be an entertainment night from MTalents Artista Night at the Heritage Plaza.

On Tuesday (fiesta day), there will be a disco at the City Hall grounds.

There will also be a Mandaue Gay Pageant 2018 at the Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex.

Regal Oliva, Mandaue City Treasurer,said the city government would spend around P12 million for all the activities it prepared for during the Mid-year Cultural Summit 2018.