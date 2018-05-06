Cop heading to family reunion dies in Argao crash

HE was rushing home to Argao town to attend a family reunion from his workplace at the Consolacion Police Station.

PO1 Jordan Jim Pedrano Gevera, 28, never made it to the family reunion in Barangay Sumagwan in Argao after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a Ceres bus at the national road in Barangay Lagtang also in Argao town in southern Cebu on Saturday night.

Gevera died after suffering severe head and body injuries after he was thrown off his motorcycle during the collision, said PO2 Roy Repolidon, desk officer of the Argao Police Station, said in a phone interview.

Repolidon said that the investigation showed that the victim was trying to overtake a tricycle along the national road in Barangay Lagtang when he collided with the Ceres bus driven by Jimmy Laurel Perez, 47, of Barangay Guinacot, Danao City.

Repolidon said that Gevera who was the son of a village chairman of Barangay Sumagwan was supposed to attend a family reunion when he met an accident.

Repolidon said that Gevera had been assigned to the Consolacion Police Station last month as a beat patrol police officer.

The Ceres bus driver Perez was detained at the Argao Police Station while waiting for the victim’s family to file charges against him.