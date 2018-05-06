Czech’s death prompts DOT-7 chief’s call to resorts

WITH the death of a Czech national in a resort in Moalboal town in southern Cebu, the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) is reminding stakeholders to always ensure the safety and security of tourists.

“The priority of the DOT Central Visayas is the safety and security of tourists. We have been talking about that almost everyday. We want to remind our stakeholders about this regularly,” said DOT-7 Regional Director Shalimar Tamano.

Although Tamano has not yet heard about the death of the Czech national in Moalboal town, he reminded resort owners to always check on their guests to ensure they are not harmed or involved in any accidents.

He said that to address this issue they would be getting additional funds from the DOT Central Office to conduct more trainings and these would include safety and security trainings.

On Saturday evening, police said that Roman Sgiloda had been drinking with his friends since morning at a resort bar in Sitio Panagsama Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town.

At past 8 p.m., he asked that he be excused as he was going to the bathroom, police said that he however was found dead later at the area below the veranda of the resort.

Senior Insp. Ramil Morpos, Moalboal Police Station chief,said that Roman Sgiloda,27 had been drinking with his friend, another Czech national, since morning and said that they found no foul play in the death of the tourist.

They said that Sgiloda must have thought that the waters below were still deep and decided to take a quick dip by jumping from the veranda, 15-feet from the water below.

Unfortunately, the police said that it was low tide and the water was shallow.

When Sgiloda jumped, he instead landed on the rocks, which caused severe head and body injuries.

He was rushed to the Badian Hospital for treatment but doctors there declared him dead on arrival.