Election gun ban yield: 108 arrests, 113 firearms

EXPECT more checkpoints as polls draw near as the police continue to strictly enforce the election gun ban, resulting to 108 arrests and the seizure or surrender of 113 firearms.

Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) deputy information officer, on Sunday said the police would

intensify their visibility and operations in the run up to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on May 14.

As of May 5, Abella said they have set up 341 checkpoints in the four provinces of the region since the election period and gun ban started last April 14.

Abella said that 11 persons were arrested which yielded 6 firearms, 30 ammunitions and two bladed weapons during checkpoint inspections.

Aside from those apprehended at checkpoints, another 97 individuals were arrested in other police operations for violation of the gun ban.

Meanwhile, Abella added that there were 107 firearms surrendered from all over the region. Of these, 40 have expired licenses, 52 were loose firearms while 15 were improvised.

On Sunday morning, a security guard was arrested for carrying a .9 mm pistol on a beach in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

Chief Insp. Randy Korret of the Liloan police identified the arrested person as Robert Concho, a security guard of a KTV bar in Consolacion.

Concho, who was supposedly celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday, was detained at the Liloan Police Station while waiting for charges to be filed against him.

Concho and the other individuals arrested for violation of the Comelec gun ban will be facing charges for committing an election offense.

A person found guilty for committing an election offense will serve one to six years of imprisonment and a lifetime ban from holding public office, elected or appointed.