Balamban cops catch man armed with .357 revolver

An armed man was arrested in Balamban town in western Cebu at past 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Victoriano Cordesar, 51, of Sitio Lamac, Barangay Pondol in Balamban town was caught with an unlicensed .357 revolver (Smith and Wesson Magnum) when he was apprehended at Sitio Ibo in the same barangay, said Senior Insp. Deni Marie Pedroso, Balamban Police Station chief.

Pedroso said that they earlier received a report of an armed person in Sitio Ibo and went to check on it.

PO3 Emmanuel Blones of the Balamban Police Station led the team in verifying the report.

Pedroso said Borces’ team apprehended Cordesar and found him in possession of the gun.

Cordesar was detained at the Balamban Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal possession of firearm and gun ban violation charges against him.