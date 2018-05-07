Fire hits Ermita, Cebu
By Ador Mayol May 07,2018
A fire has engulfed a residential area in Sitio Kawit, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City past 6 a.m. on Monday.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said it received the alarm at 6:11 a.m. and a Task Force Alpha was raised a few minutes after to allow more fire units to help put out the fire.
A two-year-old child who is residing in the area where the fire started is reportedly missing.
As of this posting, firefighters are still trying to put out the fire.
