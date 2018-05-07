Rockets now up 3-1 vs Jazz
By Brian Ochoa May 07,2018
The Western Conference top seed Houston Rockets blasted the Utah Jazz, 100-87, on Monday morning (Philippine time) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah to take a 3-1 edge in their best-of-seven series.
Chris Paul led the Rockets with 27 points while James Harden added 24.
Rookie Donovan Mitchell had 25 for Utah.
