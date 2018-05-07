Filinvest’s One Oasis Cebu wins big in Lamudi

FILINVEST, one of the country’s largest real estate developers, takes pride as Lamudi, a global real estate marketplace that offers an easy-to-use platform to find or list properties online, recognized One Oasis Cebu as the winner of the Best Design and Architecture for condo development category in the Visayas region. The result was based on a nationwide survey of 10,000 property-seekers conducted by Lamudi in 2017. The award was given during the launch of The Outlook by Lamudi, where the country’s Real Estate leaders came together to honor the industry’s best of the best.

One Oasis Cebu is a dynamic condo community with nine mid-rise enclaves that takes the form of an Asian-Balinese-inspired residential building at the heart of uptown Mabolo district in Cebu. Designed by renowned architects and designers in the country, each unit was carefully-planned to ensure convenient and comfortable living. One can choose between 22-sqm one-bedroom units and 57-sqm two-bedroom units, where residents can enjoy their space of comfort.

Similar to other One Oasis projects across the nation, One Oasis Cebu follows Filinvest’s signature features such as wide greens, living spaces for comfort and security and resort-style amenities to complete the residents living and leisure experience.

To know more about One Oasis Cebu and other Filinvest projects, please visit www.filinvest.com. /PR