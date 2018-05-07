Cebuano love on display at Gugma Gitara 2018

LOVE for the arts resounded at Robinsons Galleria Cebu last February 17, with Gugma Gitara 2018. Every year, the guitar design contest challenges artists to use a raw gitara as their canvas. With the theme “Gugma Sa Sugbu,” participants crafted designs that portrayed their love for Sugbu. The iconic guitar stands as Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s symbol for the Queen City of the South, as they believe that it highlights the Cebuano’s world-class craftsmanship.

In the previous years, Gugma Gitara was exclusively for students, but the latest competition welcomed different organizations and companies into the mix; these participants selected a beneficiary for their entries.

For both the School Category and the Organization/Company Category, the First Place, Second Place, and Third Place winners were awarded P25,000, P15,000, and P10,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the People’s Choice winner brought home P10,000 worth of Robinsons Galleria Cebu gift certificates.

For the School Category, Ellemari Chloe Sabal and Jason Clyde Miñoza from the University of San Carlos (USC) got first place; Gerald Labesores, Regine Arielle Montayre and Gedion Jan Obseñares from USC came in second place; and Messiah Mae Cataluña, Nikka Mae Rivera and Princess Trisha Uayan from USC placed third.

For the company/organization category, Jun Dale Bebita, Tim Gregory Miñoza Arrabis and Genevieve Miala of Artissimo Art House – Cebu won first place; Jamel Sasi Unico, Vivian Juntilla and Shakhe Mee Secuya of Qualfon Philippines Inc. came in second; and Amihan Ybarita and Kristelle Lyn Estareja of Art Cebu Inc. completed the set with third place. The People’s Choice Award went to Lincoln Yap, Jr. from the Cebu City National Science High School.

The winning guitars are currently being displayed at the Ground Floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

