New pest control innovations from Temox

Monsi Chemical Manufacturing Industries, makers of Temox multi-insect killer, has been continuously innovating to provide efficient household products for Filipino families. Because of its constant testing and development, the company now introduces its new Temox line to make your home even more pest-free.

The Temox Fly Stick, a first in the Philippines, is an odorless, non-toxic flying insect trap that is easy to use. Simply hang it in areas where you want to control or eliminate the presence of flies. The fly stick lasts for several months and can also trap moths and other flying insects.

Then, there is the Temox Cockroach House, which protects your home and reduces roaches. It features an inner adhesive surface that, together with the accompanying food-grade pellets that act as bait, attracts and captures the cockroaches.

And last, but certainly not the least, is the cleverly designed Temox Glue Trap which is devised to capture and rid your home of pesky rodents. Its adhesive surface is formulated to have the strongest glue to catch mice, rats, roaches, spiders, and other pests.

Edward Cheng, Marketing Executive of Monsi, says: “We are looking forward to the time when every Filipino household will enjoy a cleaner and safer environment with the regular use of the Temox product line. That is why the company is looking to expand its network all over the country and is interested in strategic alliances with distributors.”

Temox household products are available at leading supermarkets, hardware stores, and home improvement shops nationwide. For more information and distribution inquiries, please contact chengedward@monsi.ph or 361-8229. /PR